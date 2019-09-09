Time for ‘prayaschit’ now: Subramanian Swamy on Kashmiri Muslims ‘grumbling’ about security measures

Subramanian Swamy slams Kashmiri Muslims for questioning security measures in Kashmir.

Firebrand leader and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy on Monday slammed Kashmiri Muslims for questioning the security measures taken by the government in the Valley in the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370. In a tweet, he questioned why the community was silent when atrocities were inflicted upon on lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs and Buddhists and their families “abducted, killed, and raped” and forced to leave the state.

“Why are some Kashmiri Muslims grumbling about security measures? Did they grumble when Kashmiri Hindustanis (Pandits, Sikhs and Buddhists) of 5 lakhs were humiliated, raped and driven out ? Do prayaschit now,” he tweeted.

Several politicians including from Jammu and Kashmir political parties have criticised the Narendra Modi government for imposing stringent restrictions in the state ever since it abolished its special status. The government has said that the security measures have been taken in order to prevent loss of life and check cross-border terror activities. The government has said that it will lift the restrictions in a phased manner. NSA Ajit Doval and top government officials are reviewing the situation in the state and meeting locals to instill a sense of confidence.

Why are some Kashmiri Muslims grumbling about security measures? Did they grumble when Kashmiri Hindustanis(Pandits, Sikhs &Buddhists) of 5 lakhs were humiliated, raped and driven out ? Do prayaschit now — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 9, 2019



On Monday, restrictions were lifted from most areas of Kashmir, except some parts of Srinagar, a report in PTI said. The restrictions were imposed on August 4, a day before the Modi government abrogated Article 370 from the state.

Officials told PTI that the restrictions have been lifted from most areas of the Valley, but continued in the interior areas Srinagar and in the jurisdiction of Maisuma police station of the city. At the Lal Chowk and adjoining areas, barricades were removed and business establishments were doing business as usual.

The officials said that security forces continued to be deployed to maintain law and order.