Suar Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting to begin shortly as Azam Khan’s son Abdullah faces Apna Dal’s Haider Ali

Abdullah Azam Khan vs Haider Ali Suar Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Haider Ali Khan is the heir of another political family, the Nawabs of Rampur. He is the grandson of former MP Noor Bano.

Abdullah Azam Khan vs Haider Ali Election Result 2022, Suar Abdullah Azam Khan vs Haider Ali Election Result 2022 Live News: Suar is one of the five assembly seats which make up the Rampur Lok Sabha constituency. Here, the Samajwadi Party has placed its bet on MP Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan who faces a tough challenge from Haider Ali Khan, who has been fielded by Apna Dal (S) – an ally of the BJP. Haider Ali Khan is the heir of another political family, the Nawabs of Rampur. He is the grandson of former MP Noor Bano. His grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Khan was a five-term Congress MP from Rampur, and his father Nawab Kazim Ali Khan is a four-term MLA, and presently the Congress party’s candidate from Rampur.

Abdullah had been elected from Suar, but the Allahabad High Court had cancelled his election on the grounds that he was under 25 at the time of filing his nomination. His case has since been pending in the Supreme Court, and the Suar seat has remained vacant since December 2019. The voter turnout in the 2017 and 2012 Assembly polls was recorded at 69.67 per cent and 62.03 per cent respectively. In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, Abdullah Azam Khan of SP won this seat defeating BJP’s candidate Laxmi Saini by a margin of 53,096 votes which was 25.78% of the total votes polled.