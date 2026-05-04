Thoothukkudi Srivaikuntam Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Arunachalam. C IND Awaited
Bharath. M Naam Indiar Party Awaited
Bishop Dr Godfrey Noble IND Awaited
Mundasamy. K Vishwa Tamil Kazhagam Awaited
Murugan. S IND Awaited
Muthuramalingam. S All India Forward Bloc Awaited
Oorvasi Amirtharaj. S INC Awaited
Rajasuthan. N Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
Saravanan. G Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Shanmuganathan. S. P AIADMK Awaited
Shunmugasundaram. S Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Subramanian. M Puthiya Makkal Tamil Desam Katchi Awaited
Sudalaimani. A Nam Naadu Nam Makkal Nam Ethirkaalam Katchi Awaited
Vasanth Fernando. T IND Awaited
Viyanarasu. A Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Counting of votes for the Srivaikuntam assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Srivaikuntam Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 80.96% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Srivaikuntam assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Indian National Congress candidate won from Srivaikuntam with a margin of 17372 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Srivaikuntam assembly elections?

Srivaikuntam Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Amirtharaj .S S.P.Shunmuganathan 17372
Party Name Indian National Congress All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
INC-flag
Amirtharaj .S
2016
AIADMK-flag
S.p. Shunmuganathan
2011
AIADMK-flag
S.p. Shunmuganathan

Srivaikuntam Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Srivaikuntam Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.