Two killed as speeding Rolls Royce crashes into oil tanker on highway near Delhi

A horrifying collision between a tanker and Rolls Royce Phantom on the New Delhi-Mumbai Expressway resulted in two people in the tanker being burnt alive.

Written by India News Desk
2 killed as speeding Rolls Royce crashes into oil tanker on highway near Delhi
The swanky car caught fire after colliding with the oil tanker. (Image: Twitter)

Two people were killed in Haryana’s Nuh on Tuesday after a speeding Rolls Royce Phantom smashed into a petrol tanker on the New Delhi-Mumbai expressway.

The Rolls Royce was reportedly being driven at 230 km per hour.

Three people – occupants of the car – were injured and are being treated at a Gurugram hospital. According to news agency PTI, they are Divya and Tasbir from Chandigarh and Vikas from Delhi. The two killed were the tanker driver, Rampreet, and his assistant Kuldeep.

Visuals from the site showed little left of the Phantom, which costs over Rs 10 crore; one video showed the front reduced to a pile of mangled metal with the engine on fire and debris surrounding the vehicle.

According to the officials, the accident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the tanker, which was being driven on the wrong side, collided with the car near Umri village under Nagina police station limits.

Police said the limousine immediately caught fire after colliding with the tanker, but all its five occupants were rescued in the nick of time by their relatives who were closely behind in another car.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR will be registered after recording the statements of the injured.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 09:19 IST

