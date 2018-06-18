Smaller Indian cities outperform larger ones in waste management, says report

Smaller cities in India are coming up with better waste management mechanisms than their larger counterparts, a new report has claimed.

India's smallest cities such as Vengurla and Panchgani in Maharashtra and some mid-level cities, like Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, are proving to be more efficient in managing waste in comparison to larger cities, a report by IndiaSpend based on 20 cities across ten states has revealed.

Cities such as Panchgani, Vengurla, and Alappuzha have created systems for zero landfill model. While Vengurla has no dump site or landfill, cities such as Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha are among the smaller cities which are creating and promoting decentralized systems for waste management.

According to a report released by the Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on June 7, 2018, East Delhi, South Delhi and Gurugram (parts of the National capital region) were counted among worst in waste managing.

Indore and Mysore were the best performers among the cities having million people. As per the rankings this year, Bhopal, Greater Hyderabad, Bengaluru, South Delhi, East Delhi and Patna are placed below Indore and Mysore among cities with a population of 1 million or more.

Among cities with a population of 100,000 to 1 million, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Gangtok, Muzaffarpur, Imphal, Gurugram and Gaya are ranked among the best performers.

The cities ranked this year were segregated on the basis of population- small ((less than 100,000 million population), mid-size (100,000 to 1 million population) and million-plus to check the cleanliness of cities. The performance of the cities was measured on the basis of source, collection, transportation, waste processing, adoption of decentralized systems, the inclusion of the informal sector and the enforcement of solid waste management bye-laws and plastic waste management rules.

As per the IndiaSpend report, almost 90 per cent of India lacks proper waste disposal system. Financial Express had reported in August 2016 that around 62 million tonne of solid waste which is equivalent to 6.2 million truckloads is generated in urban India annually. As per an Environment ministry note of 2016, municipal bodies collect only 75-80 per cent of the waste generated by Indian cities.