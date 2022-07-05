Singaporean minister to deliver first Arun Jaitley memorial lecture

The finance ministry on Monday said senior Singaporean minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will deliver the first Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture on “growth and inclusivity” on July 8, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The lecture is being instituted in recognition of the former finance minister’s role in nation-building, economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth said. Jaitley was at the helm of the finance ministry between 2014 and 2019. During this period, two of the country’s landmark economic laws were promulgated — the GST and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Similarly, during this period, the government announced unprecedented capital infusion into state-run banks to nursing them back into health.

This will be followed by the Kautilya Economic Conclave, which is being organised by the department of economic affairs in association with the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) between July 8 and July 10. Both the memorial lecture and the conclave will be annual events.

Delegates from 21 countries, including Robert Lawrence, professor of international trade and investment, Harvard Kennedy School; Nicholas Stern of the London School of Economics; and Martin Wolf, associate editor of the Financial Times will attend the event. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will also attend the conclave that will be inaugurated by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.