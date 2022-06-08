Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind singer’s murder, says Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Wednesday said that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on May 20.

Issuing an official statement, the police also said it arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakaal, who is a close associate of the main shooter involved in Moosewala’s murder.

“Lawrence Bishnoi is mastermind behind the killing…Maharashtra Police has been given one Mahakaal’s 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but he’s not involved in the killing,” said HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police.

“Maharashtra Police has been given Mahakaal alias Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble’s 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but he’s not involved in the killing,” he added.

Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a case lodged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA). Last week, he was remanded in three-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell and was interrogated in connection with the case, during which he admitted to his gang’s involvement in the murder.

Dhaliwal said that at least five shooters are involved in Moosewala’s killing and will be arrested soon.

Bishnoi’s involvement came under police scanner after Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar — a close aide of Bishnoi — claimed responsibility for the singer’s killing. The Punjab Police had earlier said that the murder was a result of inter-gang rivalry. This murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera’s killing that took place last year.

Last week, Lawrence Bishnoi’s nephew Sachin Bishnoi took responsibility of killing the singer-politician, calling it an act of ‘revenge’.

Making a virtual call to News18 India, Sachin Bishnoi, who claims to be the nephew of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, said that “he killed Sidhu with his own hands”. Sachin claimed that he killed Moosewala since the singer had gotten their ‘brother Vicky Middukhera’ killed. The Youth Akali Dal leader, aged 33, was shot dead in Mohali in August 2021.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight when driving his SUV along with his cousin and a friend in his native Moosa village of Mansa district. The incident came a day after the singer’s security cover was withdrawn by the Punjab government along with 423 others.