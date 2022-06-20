‘Several decisions may seem unfair at first…’: PM Modi amid protests over Agnipath scheme

Amid the widespread protests over the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that some decisions may seem unfair at first, but they help towards building the nation later.

“Several decisions, several reforms may seem unfair at present. But with the passage of time, the nation benefits from those very reforms. The path of reforms takes us to new targets, new resolutions,” said PM Modi while addressing a public gathering in Bengaluru after inaugurating infrastructural projects worth Rs 28,000 crore.

“We have opened every such sector like space and defence for the youth which where monopolised by the government for decades,” the prime minister added.

PM Modi arrived in Bengaluru today on a two-day visit to Karnataka, during which he will be participating in a series of events in the city and Mysuru, and inaugurate or lay the foundation for various developmental works.

Protests against the scheme have hit various parts of the country, with agitators vandalising public property and burning down trains in states such as Bihar, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh among others.

The Centre last Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme to recruit youngsters aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years in the army, navy and air force, largely on a four-year contractual basis. It later relaxed the upper age limit for this year’s recruitment to 23. Amid the protests, the Centre, however, has made it clear that the scheme will not be rolled back.