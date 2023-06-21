Tamil Nadu: Arrested minister Senthil Balaji undergoes bypass surgery at private hospital in Chennai

Arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital in Chennai. As per the hospital, his condition is hemodynamically stable.

Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam, underwent a beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery at the Kauvery Hospital on Wednesday morning.

“He is currently hemodynamically stable and being monitored,” a medical bulletin issued by the hospital said. Balaji was initially admitted to a government hospital but was shifted to the private hospital following a court order.

ED summons Senthil Balaji’s brother

Meanwhile, the ED has summoned Balaji’s brother R V Ashok Kumar, personal assistant B Shanmugam and others for questioning next week in the alleged cash-for-jobs linked money laundering case, officials said on June 16.

The two, along with some other accused and a woman who is suspected to be linked to an alleged ‘benami’ land deal related to the minister, have been called for recording their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. They have been asked to depose before the agency at its office here on different dates next week.

The ED has accused Balaji of misusing his office for illegal gratification and engineering a job racket scam in Tamil Nadu’s transport undertakings during 2014-15 with purported kickbacks paid by candidates through his associates who included Kumar and Shanmugam.

(With PTI inputs)