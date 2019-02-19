SC notice to government, CCI on Mahyco Monsanto plea

By: | Published: February 19, 2019 3:36 AM

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the government, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and others on an appeal by Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (India) against a Delhi High Court judgmen

Supreme Court, sc, competition commission of indiaSupreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the government, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and others on an appeal by Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (India) against a Delhi High Court judgment that allowed the competition watchdog to probe the biotechnology firm, its group companies and its country directors for violation of anti-trust laws in the country.

A Bench led by Justice SA Bobde issued notice to the agriculture ministry, CCI and its director general, All India Kisan Sabha, National Seed Association of India, Monsanto’s sub-licensees — three Indian companies Nuziveedu Seeds, Prabhat Agri Biotech, and Pravardhan Seeds — and others.

Mahyco Monsanto and Monsanto Holdings have challenged the HC’s December 18 order that dismissed its plea to stop the CCI from probing its officials.

The HC held that the officers or directors of a company could be proceeded against, along with the entity.

It had relied on Section 27 of the Competition Act, 2002 that allows CCI to pass orders against an enterprise, association of enterprise, a person who has been involved in abuse of dominant position.

The HC further held that if an investigation was required to be made by the director general for unfair business practices, all aspects including ‘role of any person in charge of and responsible for conduct of the business’ would be considered.

The seed giant said that the competition law could not probe its top officials until the company was found in contravention of competition norms.

It said that the director general had been allowed to investigate into the role of officials by invoking vicarious liability under Section 48, when the company was yet to be found to be in contravention of anti-competitive laws under provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.

According to the company, “the deeming provision of Section 48 would kick in only after CCI passes an order under Section 27 of the Competition Act and enters a finding that the company has contravened the provisions of Section 3 and 4 and such order is shown to have been contravened by an enterprise or person, so as to attract the vicarious liability provisions.”

The HC division bench had said that the directors at the firm would be held liable for the affairs of the company in case the competition watchdog came to the conclusion that they were the
key persons responsible for the affairs of the company during which the abuse of the company’s dominant position in India in Bt cotton business took place.

A single judge had, in October last year, rejected Mahyco Monsanto and Monsanto Holdings’ appeal against CCI’s July 2016 order that ordered the probe on a complaint by the three Indian seed companies who alleged that the global major was using its dominant position to charge them exorbitant prices.

Also read: Punjab budget gives fuel relief! Petrol prices cut by Rs 5, diesel down by Re 1

The CCI order while asking the seed company and its officials to cooperate with the investigations had said the conduct of the company prima facie appeared to be in violation of the Competition Act and abuse of dominant position by charging unreasonably high fees for Bt cotton seeds.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. SC notice to government, CCI on Mahyco Monsanto plea
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition