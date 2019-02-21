Say ‘Pakistan Murdabad’, get Rs 10 discount on chicken leg piece in Chhattisgarh

Pulwama attack aftermath: Outrage in India refuses to die even as tensions rise between the two neighbouring nations. (Source: ANI)

A food stall owner in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur is giving away a Rs 10 discount on a chicken leg piece to anyone who shouts ‘Pakistan Murdabad’, reported news agency ANI.

Accusing Pakistan for the February 14 attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district which martyred over 40 CRPF jawans, Anjal Singh, the stall owner said, “Pakistan never valued humanity and they never will. That’s why everyone should say Pakistan Murdabad from their hearts.”

And, Singh is not the first person to vent his outrage in this manner. A video first posted on Twitter by Delhi-based poet Imran Pratapgarhi showed a shoe-seller on an unnamed street shouting ‘Pakistan Murdabad’. The video went viral on social media platforms. However, the identity of the man in the video is still not known.

In the aftermath of the dastardly Pulwama attack, outrage in India refuses to die even as tensions mount between the two neighbouring nations. The attack drew widespread condemnation from Indian film stars, businessmen and cricketers.

Internationally too, many nations including the US, Russia, France, Israel, Germany, and the UK expressed solidarity with India with France and are also taking the lead to move a resolution in the UN to blacklist JeM chief Masood Azhar and list him as a global terrorist.

On February 14, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy including 78 vehicles was attacked by a suicide bomber on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

Seen as one of the worst attacks on security personnel in the last three decades, the attack resulted in the death of over 40 CRPF jawans. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) took responsibility for the deadly attack.