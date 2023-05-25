scorecardresearch
Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised, says AAP

Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Written by India News Desk
Satyendar Jain
Jailed AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain during his treatment at a hospital after he reportedly faced a spine problem, in New Delhi, Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in New Delhi after he collapsed in Tihar Jail due to dizziness on Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

“Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury,” the AAP said.

The former health minister was taken to Safdarjung Hospital as he was feeling unwell on Monday.

In May last year, he was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case, which was based on a CBI FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

First published on: 25-05-2023 at 10:53 IST

