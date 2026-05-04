Virudhunagar Sattur Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Ajith. M Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Ajithkumar. S IND Awaited
Anandharaja. D. Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Esakkiraja. K All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Kadarkarairaj. A DMK Awaited
Kaliraj. M IND Awaited
Kamala Vel Selvan. P BSP Awaited
Mahendran. M IND Awaited
Maheshkumar. M IND Awaited
Manivasagam.S IND Awaited
Mayakkannan. V IND Awaited
Mutharasan. M IND Awaited
Muthukannu. C Tamilaga Makkal Nala Katchi Awaited
Nainar Nagenthran BJP Awaited
Narmada Nandhakumar IND Awaited
Ramesh Kumar. B IND Awaited
Saravanan. P IND Awaited
Thanga Durai. P Puthiya Makkal Tamil Desam Katchi Awaited
Thanga Mariappan. J IND Awaited
Velmurugan. S Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
Venkatesan. M IND Awaited
Vijendran. G IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Sattur assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Sattur Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 85.65% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Sattur assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Sattur with a margin of 11179 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Sattur assembly elections?

Sattur Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Raghuraman, A.R.R. Ravichandhran, R.K. 11179
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Raghuraman, A.R.R
2016
AIADMK-flag
Subramanian,s.g.
2011
AIADMK-flag
R.b. Udhayakumar

Sattur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Sattur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.