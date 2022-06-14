Salman Khan threat letter: Lawrence Bishnoi wanted to extort money from actors, claims Maharashtra Home dept

The Lawrence Bishnoi had delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan to “create an atmosphere to show their power” in the aftermath of the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

As per info from Maharashtra Home Department, the gang was planning to extort money from big businessmen and actors, reported news agency ANI quoting state Home department.

Last Thursday, the Mumbai police had claimed that three members of the Bishnoi gang had delivered a letter threatening Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan, and it was part of gangster Vikram Brar’s plan to terrorise them and extort money from them.

Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal, who is also suspected to be involved in the Moosewala murder case, made this revelation during interrogation.

Kamble told investigators that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang came from Jalour in Rajasthan and one of them placed the letter on a bench in Bandra Bandstand area where Salim Khan, noted screenplay writer and Salman’s father, was sitting after his morning walk on Sunday.

Vikram Brar, the brother of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar (who is part of the Bishnoi gang and took responsibility for the Moosewala murder) had planned to target Salman Khan and extort money from him after the brutal killing of Moosewala, according to police.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that not many links could be found between the threat letter and those arrested in connection with Moosewala’s killing.

Brar, who sent the three men with the threat letter to Mumbai, wanted to take advantage of the situation in the aftermath of Moosewala’s murder, they said.

To terrorise Salman Khan, the threat letter said “Salim Khan, Salman Khan, bahut jald aapka Moosewala hoga,” (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, you will meet Moosewala’s fate very soon)”, and ended with initials `G.B.’ (Goldy Brar) and `L.B’ (Lawrence Bishnoi), the officials added.

During an interrogation in 2021, Lawrence Bishnoi had confessed to a conspiracy to kill Salman Khan, reported India Today.

Bishnoi revealed that he had asked Rajasthan-based gangster Sampat Nehra to kill Salman Khan. Following his orders, Nehra went to Mumbai and reconnoitred around the actor’s home in Bandra, the report added.