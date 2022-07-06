Salman Chishti, Ajmer Dargah cleric who announced bounty on Nupur Sharma’s head, arrested by Rajasthan Police

Salman Chishti, Khadim of the Ajmer Dargah, was detained by the Ajmer Police last night for making a provocative statement against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikas Sangwan told news agency ANI.



Khadim Salman Chishti was taken into custody on Wednesday at around 12.45 AM after a video showing him threatening Nupur Sharma went viral. Khadim of Ajmer Dargah, Salman, a history sheeter, had stated in the viral video that he will give away his property to anyone who beheads Nupur Sharma.



Ajmer Police took instant action in the matter as Salman’s objectionable video resembles the one that Kanhaiya Lal’s killers Riyaz and Ghous Mohammad created before the crime. He was shown openly threatening to kill Nupur Sharma in the three-minute video, citing his religious beliefs as the justification.



“I swear by my mother who gave birth to me, I would have shot her publicly for insulting Prophet Muhammad,” Chishti can be heard saying in the video. “You have to give a reply to all Muslim countries. I am saying this from Ajmer, Rajasthan and this message is from Huzur Khwaja Baba ka Darbar,” he adds in his provocative video.

According to ASP Vikas Sangwan of Ajmer, after the video went viral on social media, a case was registered at the Alwar Gate police station in the city of Ajmer.



Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, Amravati police detained four for making threat calls to supporters of Nupur Sharma. Currently, they are being questioned. The Amravati Police Commissioner, Arti Singh also issued a public statement appealing to report threat calls over Nupur Sharma post’s to their nearest police station. All the details of the complainant will be kept confidential.