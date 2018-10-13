Sabarimala entry issue: Kerala Shiv Sena leader threatens mass suicide, later calls it ‘stupid’

Peringammala Aji, who is a Shiv Sena’s Kerala unit member (Image tweeted by ANI) Taking its protest against the Supreme Court order of allowing entry of women of all ages into Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala’s Sabarimala, to a new level, the state unit of Shiv Sena threatened that their women activists will commit mass suicide if women are allowed to enter the temple.

Peringammala Aji, who is a Shiv Sena’s Kerala unit member told news Agency ANI that on October 17 and 18, women Shiv Sainiks, who are part of its so-called suicide group, will congregate near the Pamba River. “Our women activists will gather near the Pamba river on 17th and 18th October as part of a suicide group. When any young woman tries to enter Sabarimala, our activists will commit suicide,” Shiv Sena Kerala Unit member Peringammala said.

But later, Peringammala withdrew his statement and turned his suicide threat into a warning for the women who will try to enter the temple and said that Shiv Sena women will not commit suicide and it is an act of stupidity. “Why should our women commit suicide? We are destined to save our Sabarimala tradition. If any atheist women dare to step, we’ll make sure she never dares to think of stepping Sabarimala for her entire life. Suicide is nothing but an act of stupidity. So, never think about it'” he said.

Sena has been vehemently protesting against the Supreme Court order. On September 28, the top court, in a 4-1 majority ruling, ended the ban on entry of women of menstruating age at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. Pronouncing its verdict the apex court said that this tradition was not an essential religious practice and “devotion cannot be subjected to the rigidity and stereotypes of gender”.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that CPM led government would follow SC’s order. Many groups and individuals are demanding that the state government or the Travancore Devaswom Board file a review petition.