Russia-Ukraine conflict: Indian student shot at in Kyiv, hospitalised

In a tragic incident, a second Indian student was shot in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv. While the Russian army is yet to reach Kyiv, it’s not clear how the student got hit with a bullet. The student has been hospitalised, informed Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) General VK Singh.

“I received information today that a student coming from Kyiv got shot and was taken back midway and was immediately admitted to a hospital. We’re trying for maximum evacuation in minimum loss,” said VK Singh who is in Poland to assist in the evacuation process.

Singh added that the Indian embassy had earlier asked everyone to leave Kyiv on priority. “In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone’s religion and nationality,” he added.

The identity of the student has not been revealed yet. The students are currently fleeing war-torn Ukraine and trying to reach the border of Poland and other neighbouring countries for their safe return to India. Four Union Ministers, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh are overseeing the evacuation efforts in the countries neighbouring Ukraine.

Earlier, one student from Karnataka was killed in Ukraine’s Kharkiv in Russian shelling. The Ministry of External Affairs is working to bring his mortal remains back to India.

MoS Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) VK Singh also informed that seven flights have returned to India with students in the last three days. “Some students who reached Warsaw and have their relatives and friends have decided to stay. They’re safe in Poland,” said Singh. He said that 4 flights have been scheduled tomorrow from Rzeszow and one from Warsaw. “We’re trying to evacuate 800-900 students as they don’t have spaces to stay here. A temporary arrangement has been made,” he said.