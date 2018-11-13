RIP Ananth Kumar: State funeral for departed minister later today, Cabinet condoles demise

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar. (PTI)

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday condoled the demise of Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar, who died in Bengaluru the previous day due to multiple organ failure. The Cabinet also observed two minutes silence in his memory. The 59-year-old veteran BJP lawmaker, who was ailing from cancer, died around 3 a.m. on Monday at Shankara Cancer Hospital due to multi-organ failure three weeks after he was admitted on return from the US on October 21.

Meanwhile, hundreds of BJP leaders and cadres on Tuesday paid their last respects to the mortal remains of Kumar in Bengaluru. A state funeral would be held later in the day with full military honours and 21-gun salute before the last rites are conducted in accordance with the Hindu rites at the Chamarajpet crematorium here.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and party’s national president Amit Shah were expected to attend the last rites.