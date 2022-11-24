Richa Chadha stokes controversy with ‘Galwan’ tweet, apologises after backlash

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha apologised after her controversial ‘Galwan says hi’ tweet went viral, with social media users calling her views “shameful and disgraceful and as mocking the Indian Army”.

In the tweet, which has now been deleted, the actress reacted to Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the “Army is fully prepared to take back PoK from Pakistan” and that the operations will be completed “quickly”.

Reacting to a tweet by a user named @RealBababanaras who shared the quote of the Army officer, the actress quote-tweeted it, and wrote: “Galwan says hi.” The post soon went viral with users condemning it as “shameful and disgraceful”.

In a note shared on Twitter, Chadha apologised and wrote, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My mamaji was a paratrooper. It’s in my blood.”

She further added, “A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels.”

“It is an emotive issue for me,” the actress wrote.

BJP leader and Maharashtra MLA Ram Kadam slammed the actor for her tweet, and told news agency ANI, “To come in the news and get publicity, will she (Richa Chadha) disrespect the soldiers of the country? What has happened to her? Our soldiers are day and night guarding our country by leaving their families behind. They should be honoured with our heads bowed down.”

“Sitting in the air condition, how will this actress who has this mindset will understand their dedication. The whole nation wants her to apologise to the soldiers of our country,” Kadam added.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified.”

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the fierce hand-to-hand combat on June 15, 2020 in Galwan Valley with Chinese troops, an incident that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.