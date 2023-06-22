Rapper Honey Singh claims death threats from gangster Goldy Brar

Rapper Honey Singh, alias Hridesh Singh, has claimed that he received a death threat from fugitive gangster Goldy Brar.

The singer visited the Delhi Police headquarters on Wednesday and filed a complaint against the gangster with Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Also Read: Goldy Brar, Sidhu Moose Wala murder accused, detained in California: CM Bhagwant Mann

“Fear has gripped me and my entire family. It’s only natural to be afraid of death. This is the first instance of such a threat directed towards me. I have been fortunate to receive immense love from people,” Singh said speaking to reporters.

Honey Singh alleged that both he and his staff had received calls and voice notes from international numbers, claiming to be Brar.

Also Read: Sidhu Moosewala killing: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against gangster Goldy Brar

“I have presented all the evidence to the Commissioner and urged him to provide me with security and initiate an investigation into the matter. At present, I am feeling extremely unsettled and disturbed,” said Singh.

Gangster Goldy brar, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, is also the main accused in the Sidhu Moose wala Murder case. He has also been declared as one of Canada’s 25 most wanted fugitives by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Earlier, Goldy Brar was listed on the Be On the Lookout (BOLO) list of Canada. As he is believed to be in Canada, authorities have declared him as a potential risk to public safety.