Raksha Bandhan 2018: Women throng Jammu security camps to tie rakhis to jawans

Groups of women including students today thronged the various security installations in Jammu to tie rakhis on the wrists of jawans and officers on the eve of Raksha Bandhan festival, officials said.

The women visited camps in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and tied rakhis to the security personnel posted away from their homes, they said.

Several NGOs too visited the security installations at Samba, Udhampur and Jammu, they added. Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Mahila Morcha led by its president Rajni Sethi tied rakhis to BSF jawans at Gadkhal, Akhnoor border and prayed for their long life, a party spokesman said.

“The brave jawans are always ready to lay down their lives for our safety, so we also take it as our prime duty to contribute in any possible way for the forces,” Sethi said.