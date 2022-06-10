Rajya Sabha Polls Live, Rajya Sabha Chunav 2022 Voting Live Updates: Polling for 57 vacant Rajya Sabha seats across 15 seats will be held today with the results to be announced later in the day. After 41 members in 11 states having been elected unopposed, the contest is for 16 seats in the remaining four states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan — where the number of candidates exceeds the seats going to the polls..

Prominent among those whose electoral fate will be decided are Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, Congress candidates Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh and Mukul Wasnik, and Shiv Sena’s ubiquitous face Sanjay Raut. All these leaders are expected to win without a hiccup.