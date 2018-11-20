Rajasthan elections: 4,288 nominations filed

A total of 4,288 nomination papers have been filed by 3,295 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said on Tuesday.

The filing of nomination papers started on November 12 and continued till November 19 for all 200 seats.

The filing of nomination papers started on November 12 and continued till November 19 for all 200 seats. The candidates can withdraw their nominations by November 22, Kumar added.

The maximum nominations have been filed for Jaipur’s 19 seats — 632 by 502 candidates.

Rajasthan will elect a new Assembly on December 7 and the vote count will take place four days later.

