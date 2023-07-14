Rain alert in Delhi, Yamuna still flowing above danger mark even water recedes slightly

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi slightly receded and reached the mark of 208.46 metres at 6 am on Friday, but remained three metres above the danger mark. The Yamuna has been flowing above the danger mark in Delhi for the past four days. Over the past two days, the rising water of the river has invaded homes, markets, tourist spots, and even a few government residences.

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging in Delhi's Yamuna Bazar due to rise in water level of Yamuna River. Drone visuals show the extent of the situation there. pic.twitter.com/Np5ZalGXbm — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and other equipment, have been deployed in Delhi to help the administration in its rescue efforts. More than 20,000 people have been shifted to the relief camps so far. The flood-like situation also prompted authorities to shut schools and colleges in the capital till July 16.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Delhi and adjoining areas on Friday, forecasting light drizzle which might intensify in the next 24 hours. A stronger spell of rain could further aggravate the situation in the already drowning capital. Moderate rain or thundershowers are predicted for Saturday.

Life comes at a standstill in Delhi

Several key areas in Delhi, including the secretariat which houses the offices of the chief minister as well as his cabinet colleagues, were flooded on Thursday as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts. On Friday morning, waterlogging continued near Rajghat due to the rise in water level in Yamuna river after heavy rain. On ITO road, people faced problems due to waterlogging.

The arterial Outer Ring Road near the Red Fort, Vishwakarma Colony, Yamuna Bazar, ISBT bus terminus, Kashmere Gate, Shankaracharya Road, Majnu Ka Tila, Batla House, Kirari and Kingsway Camp were among other areas that were inundated.

Chief minister Arvind Kekriwal said that entry of heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services have been banned. He also requested the Delhiites, residing in flood-affected areas, to not leave their houses if not essential.

Even as the water level slightly decreased, the cause for concern is that a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered damage, resulting in the Yamuna water to flow back towards the city. Officials and a large number of workers are working to reinforce the area surrounding the damaged regulator to halt the inflow of floodwater into the city, the Delhi government said in a statement. Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is overseeing the efforts.

VIDEO | "We have identified 5 gates of ITO barrage, which is maintained by the Haryana government, that are jam. Lot of water which is coming into Delhi from Wazirabad side is not getting released from ITO (barrage) causing rise in water level," says Delhi minister Saurabh… pic.twitter.com/C9y00ulkm3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

Meanwhile, the city is staring at a drinking water shortage. The Delhi government said the inundation of a pump house at Wazirabad impeded operations at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants, leading to a 25 per cent drop in water supply.