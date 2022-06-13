Rahul Gandhi’s ED appearance LIVE: Congress workers detained ahead of protest march, party says ‘won’t bow down or be scared’

Congress Protest Live News, National Herald Case Latest Updates: Congress workers were detained today morning ahead of the party’s scheduled protest march to the Enforcement Directorate’s headquarters in Delhi. The party has planned a show of strength as party’s former chief Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the ED today in the National Herald case. Delhi Police has denied permission for the march, citing the “communal and law and order situation” and VVIP movements.
The Congress has decided that all its top leaders and MPs would take out a protest march to the agency headquarters here and stage a “satyagraha” against what the party termed “misuse” of the ED by the Centre. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asserted that the summons to the former party chief was “baseless” and said it appears that the ED’s jurisdiction does not extend to the BJP members or to states ruled by it.
National Herald Case Live Updates, Rahul Gandhi Enforcement Directorate Appearance Live, Congress Protest Live News
The Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory and restricted public movement ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s appearance before the Enforcement Directorate today.
The public has been advised to avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 7 a.m. and 12 pm.
Inward movement of buses will also be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road.
We'll hold a peaceful protest march to the ED office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. We're the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that Modi govt is shaken by Cong: Randeep Surjewala
'Satya ka Sangram' will continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Even the British could not suppress the voice of Congress during the freedom struggle, then how can this ruling govt?: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala
The Congress on Sunday held a series of press conferences — Sachin Pilot in Lucknow, Vivek Tankha in Raipur, Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, Sanjay Nirupam in Shimla, Ranjeet Ranjan in Chandigarh, Pawan Khera in Ahmedabad and Alka Lamba in Dehradun — to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi and accuse the BJP of indulging in vendetta politics.
The Congress is preparing for a major show of strength in the national capital on Monday when former party chief Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the agency in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL deal.