Rahul Gandhi ED Appearance Live News, National Herald Case Updates: Rahul Gandhi ED Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for a third consecutive day today in the National Herald money-laundering probe. The former party president has already been questioned by the ED for over hours on Tuesday and over 10 hours on Monday while the Congress continues its protests and sparred with the BJP, accusing it of conspiring to defame the Gandhi family through the “false” case.

Hundreds of Congress leaders and supporters were detained outside the party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road and around central Delhi as they tried to hold a protest against the ED action on Tuesday. The Delhi Police said that it detained 217 Congress workers and leaders, including 15 MPs, from the New Delhi district on Tuesday for holding protests in violation of prohibitory orders and despite being denied permission. They were later released.

Congress workers continue to protest against ED action, chant 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad'

Traffic curbs remain in place ahead of Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance

Section 144 remains in force around ED office