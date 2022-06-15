Rahul Gandhi ED Appearance Live News, National Herald Case Updates: Rahul Gandhi ED Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for a third consecutive day today in the National Herald money-laundering probe. The former party president has already been questioned by the ED for over hours on Tuesday and over 10 hours on Monday while the Congress continues its protests and sparred with the BJP, accusing it of conspiring to defame the Gandhi family through the “false” case.
Hundreds of Congress leaders and supporters were detained outside the party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road and around central Delhi as they tried to hold a protest against the ED action on Tuesday. The Delhi Police said that it detained 217 Congress workers and leaders, including 15 MPs, from the New Delhi district on Tuesday for holding protests in violation of prohibitory orders and despite being denied permission. They were later released.
The investigating officer of the case, an assistant director-rank ED officer, is expected to continue the questioning related to the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to AJL and the fund transfer within the news media establishment.
The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns National Herald. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian.
Gandhi’s mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital here due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.