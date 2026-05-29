Punjab elections result 2026: The results of elections to 102 urban local bodies across Punjab will be declared today, May 29. Counting of votes began at 8 am under tight security arrangements. The civic polls are being closely watched as a major political test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. According to local media reports, AAP is leading the civic body elections with 131 seats so far. Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have secured 28 seats each, while the BJP has won 2 seats. Other candidates account for 36 seats.

Counting for all four wards in Banur has concluded, with the AAP registering a clean sweep by winning all seats.

In Barnala Municipal Corporation, AAP has won 8 wards. In Boha, results for 4 out of 13 wards have been declared, with Independents winning 3 seats and AAP securing 1. In Bareta, results have been announced for 5 of the 14 wards, where Independents bagged 4 seats and AAP won 1. Meanwhile, in Mansa, both declared seats have gone to AAP.

Counting is currently underway across designated centres, where entry has been restricted to authorised personnel only. Two micro-observers have been deployed at each counting centre to oversee the process under the supervision of district-level general observers.

Punjab Civic Polls 2026: When were elections held?

The elections, held on May 26 using ballot papers, recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.94 per cent. A total of 7,555 candidates are contesting across 102 municipal bodies, including eight Municipal Corporations, 75 Municipal Councils and 19 Nagar Panchayats, PTI reported.

The AAP has fielded 1,801 candidates for the civic body polls, followed by the Indian National Congress (INC) with 1,550 candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put up 1,316 candidates, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded 1,251 candidates in the elections, ANI reported citing election officials.

High-stakes contest for major parties

The civic elections have turned into a multi-cornered battle involving the ruling AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD. The outcome is expected to provide an early indication of the political mood in the state before the next Assembly polls.

While the AAP government is seeking to consolidate its urban support base and retain political momentum, opposition parties have attempted to turn the elections into a referendum on the Bhagwant Mann-led government’s performance.

Key municipal corporations under spotlight

The fiercest contests are unfolding in the eight Municipal Corporations – Mohali, Bathinda, Pathankot, Kapurthala, Abohar, Barnala, Moga and Batala – where all major parties have deployed senior leaders and organisational resources.

Mohali sees direct AAP-Congress battle

Mohali (SAS Nagar), considered one of Punjab’s most high-profile urban centres, has emerged as a prestige battle primarily between AAP and Congress. The constituency is politically significant because of its rapidly expanding urban voter base and proximity to Chandigarh.

Bathinda remained one of the most closely contested municipal corporations during campaigning. Political tensions were visible during polling, particularly around BJP leader and former MLA Sarup Chand Singla’s camp. The BJP is attempting to strengthen its position in the Malwa belt, where AAP and Congress also maintain significant influence.

BJP eyes comeback in Pathankot

Pathankot, traditionally viewed as a BJP stronghold, is another key battleground. Although Congress had performed strongly in the area during previous local elections, the BJP has invested considerable political capital to regain lost ground in the border district.

Over 22 lakh votes polled

According to official figures, a total of 22.38 lakh votes were cast across 1,897 wards and 3,833 polling booths statewide.

Municipal Councils accounted for the largest electorate, with more than 22.87 lakh registered voters, of whom nearly 14.88 lakh exercised their franchise. Municipal Corporations recorded over 6.41 lakh votes out of 10.71 lakh electors, according to a report by PTI.

Nagar Panchayats registered the highest voter turnout at 76.18 per cent, followed by Municipal Councils at 65.06 per cent. Municipal Corporations recorded a turnout of 59.91 per cent, the report mentioned.

Male voter participation remained marginally higher than female turnout across categories, while 78 votes were cast under the ‘Others’ category.

For Congress, BJP and SAD, the elections offer an opportunity to regain political momentum and test organisational strength after recent electoral setbacks in the state.

With counting underway, the results are expected to shape Punjab’s political discourse in the run-up to the next Assembly battle.