Price rise, unemployment and more: Congress’ 9 questions to PM as Modi govt completes nine years in power

As the Narendra Modi government completes nine years of its tenure in power, the Congress on Friday released a document asking nine questions to the Prime Minister.

The Congress in its booklet titled ‘9 saal 9 sawaal‘ (9 years 9 questions) asked PM Modi nine questions on issues such as price rise, unemployment, farmers’ income and more.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh told reporters at a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had raised critical issues during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the nine questions are based on that.

Ramesh said Modi should “break his silence” even as he demanded an apology for the “betrayal” of people during the BJP rule, which also included corruption and cronyism, mismanagement of Chinese border issue, polarisation and breaking federal principles.

Ramesh asked, “Why is it that inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing in India? Why have the rich become richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold to PM Modi’s friends, even as economic disparities are increasing?”

He also questioned why the agreements made with farmers while repealing the three “black” farm laws have not been honoured and why has the minimum support price not been legally guaranteed. Why didn’t farmers’ income double over the last nine years, he asked.

Party colleagues – Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate – also took a swipe at PM Modi over the various issues at the press briefing.

Congress’s ‘9 saal, 9 sawaal’ to PM Modi

1.Inflation & Unemployment: Why is it that inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing in India? Why have the rich become richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold to PM Modis friends, even as economic disparities are increasing?

2.Agriculture and farmers: Why is it that the agreements made with farmers while repealing the three black farm laws have not been honoured? Why has MSP not been legally guaranteed? Why didn’t farmers’ income double over the last 9 years?

3.Corruption and cronyism: Why are you putting people’s hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI at risk to benefit your friend Adani? Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BIP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer?

4.China and national security: Why is it that even after your clean chit to China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory? 18 meetings have been held with China, yet why do they refuse to yield Indian territory and instead continue with their aggressive tactics?

5.Social harmony: Why are you deliberately using the politics of hatred for electoral gains and fueling an atmosphere of fear in society?

6.Social justice: Why is it that your oppressive government is methodically destroying the foundations of social justice? Why are you silent on the atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBCs and minorities? Why are you ignoring the demand for a caste census?

7.Democracy and federalism: Why have you weakened our Constitutional values and democratic institutions in the last nine years? Why are you practicing the politics of revenge against Opposition parties and leaders? And why are you using blatant ‘money power to destabilise governments elected by the people?

8.Welfare schemes: Why is it that schemes for the welfare of the poor, needy and tribals are being weakened by cutting their budgets and making restrictive rules?

9.COVID-19 mismanagement: Why is it that despite the tragic deaths of over 40 lakh people due to COVID-19, the Modi government has refused to compensate their families? Why did you suddenly impose a lockdown which forced lakhs of workers to return home, and not provide any support?

BJP slams Congress

However, the BJP dismissed the nine questions and called them a ‘bundle of lies and mountain of deception.’

Addressing a presser, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that the questions were the result of Congress’s “hatred towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”