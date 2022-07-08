Police reforms: Modest progress in last decade

India’s police force grew by a third in the decade to 2020, but it’s still in crying need for reforms to make policing in the country more efficient and meaningful, reports fe Bureau.

More than a fifth of the sanctioned posts are lying vacant, the officer-constable ratio is far from the 1:4 recommended, 41% of police stations are without help desks for women, and a third of the stations don’t even have a CCTV camera.

Since 2019, the India Justice Report has been reviewing the state’s capacity to deliver justice by looking at how law enforcement units have fared on available police capacity in helping women and marginalised communities. Here are the key findings based on the Police Organisation Report – 2021.