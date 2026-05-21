Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair an important meeting with the Council of Ministers on Thursday at around 5:00 pm at Seva Teerth in New Delhi. The meeting is being seen as a mid-term review of the government’s performance and priorities, sources told The Indian Express. Discussions are expected to focus on governance issues, rising fuel prices due to global energy tensions, and the possibility of a future Union Cabinet reshuffle.

The meeting will be attended by Union Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State with independent charge, and other Ministers of State. It comes as the government completes nearly two years of its third term. Meanwhile, the BJP is also preparing for internal changes under its new national president, Nitin Nabin.

Sources say this gathering is a key opportunity for the government to review its priorities, check how policies are being implemented, and address current economic challenges.

Fuel prices and energy security

One of the principal items likely to figure in discussion is the sharp uptick in domestic fuel prices. Petrol and diesel rates were hiked again this week- in Delhi petrol climbed to Rs 98.64 per litre and diesel to Rs 91.58 per litre after increases averaging about 90 paise per litre nationwide. Officials said rising global crude oil prices, amplified by tensions in West Asia and disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz, have added pressure on domestic energy costs.

“The situation on international energy markets and its impact on domestic prices will be an important agenda item,” an official in the petroleum ministry said. “The meeting will assess short‑term policy responses and communication strategies to address public concerns.”

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Organisation rejig and Rajya Sabha strategy

Alongside governance and economic matters, BJP leaders are pressing ahead with an internal reorganisation that sources say will see a number of state unit appointments and possibly half a dozen new state presidents- names under discussion include replacements in Delhi, Haryana, Tripura, Punjab and Karnataka. Senior party functionaries from Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Assam attended discussions at the party’s national headquarters this week to feed into appointment deliberations.

Sources also said the party is finalising potential Rajya Sabha nominations and organisational placements that could lead to ministerial elevations. Several Rajya Sabha picks are being considered with an eye to balancing organisational credentials, public appeal, caste and gender representation and coalition arithmetic in states such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

“A number of senior leaders with strong mass appeal are being discussed as Rajya Sabha candidates who could be elevated to the Union Ministry,” a senior BJP source said. “This exercise will require balancing party interests with those of regional allies such as TDP and JanaSena in Andhra Pradesh and the JD(S) in Karnataka.”

Timing of Cabinet reshuffle

Party sources indicate that any significant Union Cabinet reshuffle may wait until after the ‘Adhik Maas’ period ends on June 15- a date that also falls shortly after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completes two years in office. The timeline would allow the leadership to synchronise organisational changes, Rajya Sabha candidature filings and ministerial appointments ahead of the Upper House election notifications expected in June.

“As per internal discussions, a post‑Adhik Maas reshuffle is more likely so that administrative and electoral calendars align,” a party insider said.

Upper House vacancies and arithmetic

The BJP’s Rajya Sabha strength currently stands at 113, with the NDA at 148 in the 245‑member Upper House- short of the two‑thirds majority needed for Constitutional amendments. This year 34 Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant between June and November, including 11 from Uttar Pradesh and several from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat. State units are finalising lists that will go to the Central Election Committee and then to the party’s top bodies for approval.

Of particular note are the party’s calculations in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, where seat‑sharing with regional allies will be sensitive. “The names for Andhra and Karnataka will be discussed with a view to accommodating ally interests while preserving BJP’s own strategic requirements,” the BJP source said.

Officials and party sources said discussions also include various gubernatorial appointments and postings to commissions and boards. These moves typically go hand‑in‑glove with broader organisational reshuffles and are being considered as part of the leadership’s personnel strategy.

The meeting follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five‑nation tour that concluded on May 20 (Wednesday), during which he visited the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. In Rome, Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni elevated bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership and reviewed progress under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–29, with an eye to cooperation in trade, defence, technology and the blue economy.

Possible outcomes and signals

Observers said the Council of Ministers meeting could signal the government’s near‑term policy posture on energy and prices, provide a platform to brief ministers ahead of an organisational sprint inside the BJP, and set the tone for an expected cycle of Rajya Sabha candidatures and possible ministerial elevations.

“Expectations are that the meeting will be used to coordinate government messaging on fuel prices and to get buy‑in from ministers on both operational and political moves in the weeks ahead,” a political analyst said.

Here are the key facts at a glance:

PM Modi will chair Council of Ministers meeting at Sewa Teerth at around 5 pm on May 21.

BJP is conducting an organisational overhaul under Nitin Nabin; several state presidents likely to be replaced.

34 Rajya Sabha seats will become vacant between June and November; BJP is identifying potential candidates.

A Union Cabinet reshuffle is expected possibly after ‘Adhik Maas’ ends on June 15.

The meeting’s immediate decisions- whether on fuel pricing responses, an outline for a Cabinet reshuffle, or finalising Rajya Sabha names- will be watched closely for signals about the Centre’s policy priorities and the BJP’s organisational direction ahead of several important electoral and parliamentary milestones.