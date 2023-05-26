PM Modi shares new Parliament video, says it will make every Indian proud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter to share a video offering a glimpse of the new Parliament building he is set to inaugurate on Sunday, May 28. Sharing the video, the Prime Minister said that the new Parliament will make every Indian proud.

“The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride,” he said.

Also Read: New Parliament building: Special Rs 75 coin to be launched to mark inauguration day

The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride. pic.twitter.com/yEt4F38e8E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2023

The tweet by the Prime Minister came amid a raging controversy over he inaugurating the new Parliament building instead of the President. As many as 20 Opposition parties have said they will boycott the opening ceremony on grounds that by ignoring the President, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has insulted the office of the President and violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

Also Read: New Parliament Building Inauguration: Date, time, full schedule of the opening ceremony

The event to inaugurate the Parliament building will begin on Sunday morning and run through the day till around 2 PM. The event will see the presence of top government functionaries as well as other dignitaries and religious figures.

The new Parliament building will be able to accommodate 888 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 300 in the Rajya Sabha, up from the existing capacities of 543 and 250. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020. The inaugural day will also see the launch of a new Rs 75 coin and a stamp to mark the occasion.