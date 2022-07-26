People fed up of Opposition obstructing government’s development agenda: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Opposition for obstructing the government’s developmental agenda, claiming that they were doing so due to their inability to implement the decisions taken by them when they were in power themselves. The Prime Minister’s remarks came during a virtual address on the 10th death anniversary of the former Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Harmohan Singh Yadav.

PM Modi’s remarks come at a time when the Opposition has staged several walkouts in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament in protest against issues like inflation, GST hike and the alleged misuse of central agencies. On Monday, four Congress Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for the rest of Monsoon Session for holding placards inside the House, ignoring repeated warnings from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

“Many times, the Opposition parties put some obstacles in the government’s work as they could not implement the decisions taken by them when they were in power,” PM Modi said.

Asserting that the people were getting fed up with Congress’ persisting opposition to reforms, PM Modi said that national agenda should be above petty politics. “Parties exist because of democracy and democracy exists because of the country. Most parties in our country, especially all non-Congress parties, have followed this idea,” while adding, “Now, if they (decisions) are implemented, they oppose it. People of the country don’t like it.”

“I remember the 1971 India-Pakistan war when all major parties stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the government. When the first nuclear test was conducted by the country, all parties stood firmly with the government,” PM Modi further added. He said that even at the time of Emergency, all opposition parties came together for the sake of the country’s interest, and safeguarding the principles of the Constitution.

“Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav was also a ‘jujharu sainik’ (combative soldier) of that struggle. In other words, the interests of our country and that of society are bigger than our ideologies,” he added.

“However, in recent times, there has been a trend to put ideology and political interests above the interests of the country and that of society,” he said.

Hailing Yadav’s vision, PM Modi said, “No one should be deprived of basic needs. The country will move forward when the Dalits, backwards, tribals, women and Divyang move ahead. Harmohan ji considered education as the most important (factor) for this transformation.”