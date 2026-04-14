The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has amended national highways fee rules to rationalise the collection of extra fee from overloaded vehicles on national highways.

The National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Fourth Amendment Rules, 2026 will come into force from April 15 and ensure rationalized fee collection for overloaded vehicles.

Revised fee structure

As per the revised fee structure vehicles found carrying excess load will be charged based on the percentage of overloading. Vehicles with up to 10% excess load would not be charged any overload fee.

Over 10% and up to 40% the fee will be charged at 2 times the base rate. At above 40% fee will be charged charged at 4 times the base rate

Overloading will be determined using certified weight measurement devices installed at fee plazas. No fee without a weighment facility will be charged. In cases where weighment facilities are not available at fee plazas, no overload fee shall be levied.

In addition to the toll-based penalties the Motor Vehicles Act remains the legal baseline for traffic police enforcement with a baseline fine of Rs 20,000 and an additional Rs 2000 for every extra tonne of weight.

The overloading fees shall be collected through FASTag only and details of overloaded vehicles will be recorded and reported to the National Vehicle Register (VAHAN).

The provisions will not apply to certain private investment projects executed prior to commencement, unless concessionaires consent to adopt the revised rules.

“The amendment is expected to improve compliance, reduce road damage caused by overloaded vehicles, and promote safer and more efficient movement of goods across national highways,” a statement by MoRTH said.