Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Live Updates: Opposition gives suspension notice to discuss inflation, farm laws, other issues

2021 Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Live Coverage: The monsoon session of Parliament is beginning today. The government has readied a big legislative agenda for the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday even as the opposition is raring to corner the ruling dispensation over a host of issues, including handling of the second wave of COVID-19, rise in fuel prices and farmers’ stir. During the session, the issue of an international media consortium report would find echo in the two Houses. It claimed that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of business persons and activists, could have been targeted for hacking through an Israeli spyware sold only to government agencies. The opposition would use it to target the government as some of the members have decided to gives notices of adjournment motion to discuss the matter on the floor of the House.
The government, however, dismissed allegations of any kind of surveillance on its part, saying it “has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever”. Asserting that “India is a robust democracy that is committed to ensuring the right to privacy to all its citizens as a fundamental right”, it dismissed the media report as an attempt to play “the role of an investigator, prosecutor as well as jury”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told an all-party meeting that the government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion on issues in Parliament, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. An official statement later said Modi told floor leaders that according to country’s traditions of healthy democracy, issues concerning people should be raised in an amicable manner and the government should be given an opportunity to respond to these discussions.
Highlights
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Live: We have given notice on inflation, others have given on farmers' issues. We will see what is approved by the Business Advisory Committee. We will be raising the same issues, says Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Live: CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over revelations of the scale of Pegasus spyware
RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss 'obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of COVID-19
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives notice for the Adjournment of business of the house to discuss issues of fuel price hike and inflation
Aam Adami Party (AAP) Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann gives adjournment motion notice in the House over Central Government's Farm Laws
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in the House over Central Government's Farm Laws
Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill has moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Central Government's Farm Laws
CPI(M) MPs Elamaram Kareem & Dr V Sivadasan have given suspension of Business notice under rule 267 and demand to discuss the farmers' protest in Rajya Sabha
DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue in the House
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Live: Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business & discuss the rise in price of fuel & essential commodities & demand immediate remedial measures to be taken by the Government.