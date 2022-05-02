Osmania University ‘denies’ permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit, Congress fumes

Osmania University — one of India’s oldest universities — has reportedly refused to approve former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the campus on May 7 for a “non-political” event, reported The Indian Express.

While the varsity has not ‘officially’ intimated its decision to the organisers, the reported refusal has stoked a political controversy with the Congress accusing the TRS-led Telangana government of leaning on the institution to stop Gandhi’s visit. Some students moved the Telangana High Court the same day, urging it to direct the university to allow Gandhi’s visit.

Congress leaders on Sunday said they applied for permission for the event on April 23, stating that the visit would be “non-political” in nature. An administration official pointed out that since 2017 the Executive Council had adopted a resolution almost every year barring non-academic activities, including political meetings, on campus.

The official cited the 2016 High Court order directing the state government to not allow political and public meetings on the university’s premises. The court’s ruling was based on a petition by some students complaining of constant disturbance because of political activities.

“A circular (in 2017) stated OU was established for the purpose of imparting higher education and informed the teachers and students that non-academic activities such as political meetings will not be permitted on the campus. A resolution to this effect was also passed by the OU Executive Council,” the official was quoted as saying.

The university’s reported decision has led to protests on campus. While several Youth Congress leaders and supporters staged a demonstration at the OU Arts College on Saturday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and students’ associations affiliated with the TRS organised counter protests.

Manavta Roy of the Telangana Nirudyog Vidyarthi Joint Action Committee (JAC) said the administration had not yet informed students of its decision in writing. “We are expecting the administration to say something on Monday,” he added.