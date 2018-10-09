Odisha cyclone: Red alert sounded for 14 districts as IMD predicts cyclonic storm, heavy rainfall over next 2 days

Odisha cyclone 2018: The eastern state of Odisha has been put on alert following the IMD’s prediction of a cyclonic storm and heavy rainfall for the next two days. An advisory was issued by the state government yesterday asking all district authorities to remain alert and keep all administrative machinery ready to meet deal with the situation.

Special Relief Commissioner BP Sethi has issued a letter directing officials to remain in the office till the situation is over. He said that District Emergency Operation Centres have been asked to function round the clock and closely monitor the situation.

Earlier, the National Emergency Response Centre (NERC) that reports to the MHA had also cautioned the Odisha government against a cyclonic storm.

According to the IMD, the depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The coastal areas of the two states are likely to receive heavy rainfall on October 10 and 11. It said that wind speed is likely to be around 70/80 kmph. It could reach 90 kmph on Wednesday evening.

“It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for some more time and then northwestwards and cross Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam around the morning of October 11,” the IMD said.

The Met office said that on Tuesday, the south coastal area of Odisha may witness heavy rainfall. On October 10 and 11, it said that rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls are likely at isolated places.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD Director General, said that the pressure depression is now moving towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast. “The system is likely to intensify into a deep depression on Tuesday,” he said.

The administration has issued a red alert for Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Kandhamal, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jjpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea water till the situation is over.