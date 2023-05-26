New Parliament Building Inauguration: Date, time, full schedule of the opening ceremony

The inauguration of the new Parliament building is set to be an elaborate affair with several dignitaries, religious leaders and eminent personalities set to grace the occasion. The opening ceremony, a momentous occasion in the history of Indepndent India, is expected to witness a daylong affair distributed in two parts. The official announcement of the full schedule is expected only on Saturday. However, government sources have revealed what the ceremony may look like.

The new Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. The decision by the Lok Sabha Secretariat to invite the Prime Minister and not the President has run into controversy with the Opposition terming it as a violation of the letter and spirit of the Constitution. As many as 20 Opposition parties have said they will boycott the event even as the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking directions that the President inaugurate the event.

Spread across two shifts over seven hours, here’s a tentative timline of what the event will look like.

New Parliament Building Inauguration Schedule:

7.15 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the new Parliament Building.

7.30 AM: Ceremony begins with a havan and puja which will continue for about an hour.

8.30 AM: Prime Minister to arrive at the Lok Sabha chamber.

9.00 AM: The ‘Sengol’, a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, to be installed near the chair of the Speaker.

9.30 AM: A prayer ceremony will be held in the lobby. The Prime Minister will exit the Parliament premises after the prayer ceremony concludes.

Part II

11.30 AM: Arrival of guests and dignitaries.

12.00 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives. Ceremony begins with the National Anthem.

12.10 PM: Speech by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, likely to read out messages from President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

12.17 PM: Screening of two short films.

12.38 PM: Speech by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha (unlikely to attend). Speech by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

1.05 PM: Release of Rs 75 coin and a commemorative stamp by the Prime Minister.

1.10 PM: Speech by PM Narendra Modi.

2.00 PM: Ceremony concludes.

The new Parliament building, which sits next to the existing Parliament House, will be able to accommodate 888 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 300 in the Rajya Sabha, up from the existing capacities of 543 and 250. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020.