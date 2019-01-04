NDA paid 9% less per Rafale jet than price negotiated by UPA, Nirmala Sitharaman tells Lok Sabha

By: | Published: January 4, 2019 9:11 PM

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today mounted a spirited attack on the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for misleading the country over the price of Rafale fighter jets acquired from France under an inter-governmental agreement.

nirmala sitharaman, parliament, lok sabha, rajya sabha, rahul gandhi, congress, rafale dealUnion Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the discussion on issues relating to Rafale deal, in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today mounted a spirited attack on the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for misleading the country over the price of Rafale fighter jets acquired from France under an inter-governmental agreement.

Citing the hitherto unknown details of the Rafale fighter jet deal, Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed in the Lok Sabha that the price negotiated by UPA government will actually work out to be Rs. 737 crore in 2016 when the Modi government signed the deal, as per the formula of cost escalations and currency exchange variation mentioned in the original MMRCA contract.

A visibly charged defence minister asserted that as against the price of Rs. 737 crore per aircraft Modi government got the aircraft Rs. 670 crore a piece in 2016 which is 9% cheaper.

Nirmala Sitharaman also accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of citing multiple figures of Rafale fighters negotiated during the previous UPA government.

She said Rahul Gandhi cited multiple figures from Rs. 520 crore per aircraft to Rs. 737 crore. She accused Rahul of not having one definite figure negotiated by the previous Congress government.

“How many times, we have heard the prices given by the Congress. Do they know what they are talking about? They quote the price of Rs. 526 crore which is not substantiated anywhere. Only God knows!” wondered Nirmala Sitharaman while referring to several figures quoted by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in different rallies.

Also read: GATE 2019 admit card released, check how to download

In a strong rebuttal to the accusation of Congress that the government paid Rs. 1600 crore per Rafale fighter jet, Nirmala Sitharaman said the price of a weaponised aircraft cannot be compared with the basic aircraft as it would amount to comparing apple with orange.

While seeking clarification from the defence minister after her reply, Congress President Rahul Gandhi did try to cite the terms and conditions laid down in the original request for proposal (RFP) issued during the tenure of previous UPA government to convey that the price quoted by Congress party was for the weaponised aircraft.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. NDA paid 9% less per Rafale jet than price negotiated by UPA, Nirmala Sitharaman tells Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition