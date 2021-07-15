PM Modi in Varanasi Live News: PM lays foundation stone, inaugurates various projects; greets people

PM Modi Varanasi Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today where he inaugurated and dedicated to the country several key infrastructure projects. PM Modi will inaugurate a 100-bed Maternal and Child Healthcare wing in Banaras Hindu University, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels services for tourism development on River Ganga and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi Ghazipur Highway. He will inaugurate projects worth around Rs 744 crores.
PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs. 839 crores. These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv. At around 12:15 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre – Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, he will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. He will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness.
PM Modi in Varanasi Live News: The way UP handled the second wave of corona in the country's largest state, which has more population than dozens of big countries in the world, preventing the spread of corona infection is unprecedented: PM Modi
The past few months have been very difficult for all of us. The changed and dangerous form of the corona virus attacked with full force. But UP, including Kashi, faced such a big crisis with full potential, says PM Modi
Modi Varanasi visit Live: PM greets people, says met after long time; bows to god Shiva
Modi Varanasi Visit Live: PM Modi lays the foundation stone and inaugurates various development projects in Varanasi
CM Yogi Adityanath felicitates PM Narendra Modi at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) ground in Varanasi.
Modi Varanasi Visit Live: Stage set for PM's visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate maternal & child health unit at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as he visits Varanasi today. People begin arriving at the venue, Police personnel deployed at the spot.
Modi Varanasi Visit Live: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes PM Modi in 'New India's New Kashi'
Modi Varanasi Visit Live: The Prime Minister landed in Varanasi a short while ago. He received at the airport by UP Governor Smt. Anandi Ben Patel, CM Shri Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries as well as officials.
Modi Varanasi Visit Live: "Key projects that would be inaugurated in Kashi include: Multi-level parking at Godaulia. Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development. Three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway," said PM Modi.
"In the past few years, the Centre and UP Government have done extensive work in the health sector. As a part of these efforts, the 100 bed MCH wing in BHU will be inaugurated. The project will make quality healthcare easily accessible to the people of Kashi and surrounding areas," said PM Modi in a tweet yesterday.
Narendra Modi Varanasi Visit Live: PM Modi to inaugurate a convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi today