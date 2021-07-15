  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi in Varanasi Live News PM lays foundation stone inaugurates various projects greets people

PM Modi in Varanasi Live News: PM lays foundation stone, inaugurates various projects; greets people

By: |
Updated: July 15, 2021 11:43:40 am

PM Narendra Modi Varanasi Visit Live, PM Modi to Inaugurate Rudraksha Convention Centre Today Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs. 839 crores.

PM Modi in Varanasi Live, Narendra Modi Varanasi Visit Live UpdatesVaranasi has been PM Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency since 2014.

PM Modi Varanasi Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today where he inaugurated and dedicated to the country several key infrastructure projects. PM Modi will inaugurate a 100-bed Maternal and Child Healthcare wing in Banaras Hindu University, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels services for tourism development on River Ganga and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi Ghazipur Highway. He will inaugurate projects worth around Rs 744 crores.

PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs. 839 crores. These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv. At around 12:15 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre – Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, he will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. He will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness.

Read More

Live Blog

PM Narendra Modi Varanasi Live: PM Modi to Inaugurate Rudrakasha Convention Centre Today on Varanasi Live Coverage, Narendra Modi Varanasi Visit Live Updates, Modi In Varanasi Live, Modi Banaras Visit Live, Modi Lok Sabha constituency Live

Highlights

    11:43 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    PM Modi in Varanasi Live News: PM says the way UP handled COVID-19 is unprecedented

    PM Modi in Varanasi Live News: The way UP handled the second wave of corona in the country's largest state, which has more population than dozens of big countries in the world, preventing the spread of corona infection is unprecedented: PM Modi

    Image

    11:42 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Modi Varanasi visit Live: The past few months have been very difficult for all of us, says PM Modi

    The past few months have been very difficult for all of us. The changed and dangerous form of the corona virus attacked with full force. But UP, including Kashi, faced such a big crisis with full potential, says PM Modi

    Image

    11:37 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Modi Varanasi visit Live: PM greets people, says met after long time; bows to god Shiva

    Modi Varanasi visit Live: PM greets people, says met after long time; bows to god Shiva

    11:33 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Modi Varanasi Visit Live: PM Modi lays the foundation stone and inaugurates various development projects in Varanasi

    Modi Varanasi Visit Live: PM Modi lays the foundation stone and inaugurates various development projects in Varanasi

    Image

    11:31 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    CM Yogi Adityanath felicitates PM Narendra Modi at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) ground in Varanasi.

    CM Yogi Adityanath felicitates PM Narendra Modi at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) ground in Varanasi.

    Image

    11:22 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Modi Varanasi Visit Live: Stage set for PM's visit

    Modi Varanasi Visit Live: Stage set for PM's visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate maternal & child health unit at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as he visits Varanasi today. People begin arriving at the venue, Police personnel deployed at the spot.

    11:09 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Modi Varanasi Visit Live: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes PM Modi in 'New India's New Kashi'

    Modi Varanasi Visit Live: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes PM Modi in 'New India's New Kashi'

    11:01 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Modi Varanasi Visit Live: PM arrives in Varanasi, greeted by CM Yogi Adityanath

    Modi Varanasi Visit Live: The Prime Minister landed in Varanasi a short while ago. He received at the airport by UP Governor Smt. Anandi Ben Patel, CM Shri Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries as well as officials.

    Image

    10:59 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Modi Varanasi Visit Live: Multi-level parking, Ro-RO vessels services on cards

    Modi Varanasi Visit Live: "Key projects that would be inaugurated in Kashi include: Multi-level parking at Godaulia. Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development. Three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway," said PM Modi.

    Image

    10:57 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Modi Varanasi Live: 100 bed MCH to offer quality healthcare, says PM Modi

    "In the past few years, the Centre and UP Government have done extensive work in the health sector. As a part of these efforts, the 100 bed MCH wing in BHU will be inaugurated. The project will make quality healthcare easily accessible to the people of Kashi and surrounding areas," said PM Modi in a tweet yesterday.

    Image

     
    10:46 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Narendra Modi Varanasi Visit Live: PM Modi to inaugurate a convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi today

    Narendra Modi Varanasi Visit Live: PM Modi to inaugurate a convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi today

    PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs 839 crore. These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyaon. Prime Minister will inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre – Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance. Later, he will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. He will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review COVID preparedness.
    Narendra Modi
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Destroyed in seconds what took centuries to build: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Modi government
    2India accounted for highest number of govt requests for account info in July-December 2020: Twitter
    3Govt plans to introduce 17 bills in Monsoon session, including 3 to replace ordinances