PM Modi in Varanasi Live News: PM lays foundation stone, inaugurates various projects; greets people

Varanasi has been PM Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency since 2014.

PM Modi Varanasi Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today where he inaugurated and dedicated to the country several key infrastructure projects. PM Modi will inaugurate a 100-bed Maternal and Child Healthcare wing in Banaras Hindu University, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels services for tourism development on River Ganga and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi Ghazipur Highway. He will inaugurate projects worth around Rs 744 crores.

PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs. 839 crores. These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv. At around 12:15 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre – Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, he will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. He will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness.

Read More