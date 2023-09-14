MP Elections 2023 | ‘INDIA alliance wants to erase Sanatana Dharma’: PM Modi’s fresh dig at Oppn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a fresh dig at the opposition’s INDIA alliance saying that they “want to erase Sanatana Dharma and push the country back into slavery for 1,000 years”.

The statement, which was made by the Prime Minister at a rally in Bina in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, is his first public reaction to the controversy over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

“They held a meeting in Mumbai recently, and I think they decided the politics and strategy of how to run the ‘ghamandiya’ alliance there. They have also decided on a hidden agenda. The strategy is to attack the culture of India. They have decided to attack the faith of Indians and finish the thoughts, values and traditions that have united the country for thousands of years,” the PM said in Hindi.

Commenting on the ongoing controversy over Udhyanidhi Stalin’s remarks against ‘Sanatana Dharma’, PM Modi said, “The people of this INDIA alliance want to erase that ‘Sanatana Dharma’ which gave inspiration to Swami Vivekananda and Lokmanya Tilak…This INDIA alliance wants to destroy ‘Sanatana Dharma’. Today they have openly started targeting Sanatana, tomorrow they will increase the attacks on us. All ‘Sanatanis’ across the country and the people who love our country will have to be alert. We will have to stop such people…”

Earlier this month, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin likened Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue. Adding fuel to the raging debate, the DMK’s Lok Sabha MP and former Union minister A Raja has likened it to diseases like leprosy and HIV. The remarks have prompted the BJP to accuse opposition leaders of suffering from “deep-rooted Hinduphobia”.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that Sanatana Dharma is the “Rashtriya” (national) religion” of Bharat which cannot be erased by those who live for power.