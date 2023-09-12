MP Election 2023: Laptops for students scoring 60% or above in class XII exams, announces Shivraj Chouhan

In a new announcement, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, said that class 12 students of government schools will be getting laptops if they score 60 per cent or above in the upcoming board examinations 2024. The passing criteria earlier was 75 per cent, the reports said. This announcement was made by the CM during his addressal of the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ event in Gwalior.

There are reports stating that the top three ranking students of urban and rural schools will be awarded with scooters. Earlier this year, the Madhya Pradesh government had transferred Rs 196.6 crore into the bank accounts of 78,641 students who scored 75 per cent or above in the state board exams for class XII and were eligible to purchase laptops.

Earlier, under the ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme, the women of Madhya Pradesh had received Rs 1,000 and later Chouhan increased the amount to Rs 1,250 as Rakhi Gift. Chouhan has also said that this amount will be further increased to Rs 1,500 post elections.

As the Assembly poll comes close, Chouhan announced a number of promises to the people of Madhya Pradesh. He has announced more reservation for women in government jobs and police recruitment and a reduced amount for gas cylinders along with this, he said that poor women of the state will not receive an electricity bill of more than Rs 100.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Exam Schedule 2024

The dates for class 10 and 12 board exams of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination 2024 have been announced. The schedule that has been released states February 5 and 6, 2024 as the exam dates for 10th and 12th class respectively. From 9 am to 12 pm, the tests will be given in a single session. The class 12th class MP board examinations will be held from February 6 to March 5, 2024, and the 10th class MP Board exams will take place from February 5 to February 28, 2024.