Moustache allowance for UP police men hiked by 400%

The Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary have decided to give a 400% hike for all personnel who have big moustaches. The UP PAC authorities are doing this as they want to revive the trend of having moustaches. Additional director general PAC, Binod Kumar Singh had said that the officers used to get Rs 50 for maintaining a moustache. Now, the amount will be increased to Rs 250 now.

The amount of Rs 250 will be given per month. Additional director general PAC, Binod Kumar Singh said that he got the idea of this when he saw 4-5 of the PAC sport big moustaches at the Kumbh Mela in Prayag Raj. Binod Kumar Singh also said that he thinks big moustaches boost the personality of a man. But he also added that it is up to the individual if they want to keep one or not.

The Additional director general PAC also said that his next step is going to be to make sure that the cops focus on their fitness.

Harpal Singh who is a retired deputy superintendent of police Harpal Singh said that a few years back cops used to sport big moustaches. It was a matter of pride back in the ’90s for the cops. But now that trend is not seen as the younger generation is opting for a clean-shaven look.

The retired police officer also shared an incident when constables used to keep big moustaches.