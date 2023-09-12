Monu Manesar, cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal member, arrested over social media posts

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar was arrested by the Haryana Police on Tuesday. The Bajrang Dal member is accused of inciting the violence in Haryana’s Nuh. There is no clarity on whether Manesar would be handed over to Rajasthan Police or not.

According to an Indian Express report, Manesar’s handover to Rajasthan would be taken after the court ruling. The cow vigilante has been arrested for posting inflammatory content on social media after the July 31st events.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Manesar had posted ‘objectionable’ content on social media under a different name. The police, which had been on alert since the July 31st riots, noticed the social media posts and traced the source of the content. The cops carried out search operations on selected locations and detained the person in question. The detained person turned out to be Monu Manesar who was formally arrested later.

What is Manesar’s Rajasthan connect?

Manesar is an accused of double murder in Haryana’s Bhiwani. He had allegedly chased ‘cow smugglers’ Nasir and Junaid. He has been named in the FIR of the Rajasthan Police for the double murder. The charred bodies of the brothers were found in Bhiwani. The media reports say that Haryana cops have arrested Manesar under IT Act. He is likely to get bail in the case.