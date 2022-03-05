‘Modi govt’s election offer ends soon, get your petrol tanks filled’: Rahul Gandhi amid fuel price hike buzz

The Congress has been accusing the BJP government of stalling the hike in fuel prices during elections and raising the prices soon after the polls are over.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today took a dig at the ruling BJP amid the fuel price hike buzz. He asked people to get their petrol tanks filled as the election offer by the Modi government will end soon. Rahul Gandhi was referring to no change in fuel prices since the announcement of assembly poll dates for Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab in January this year. The Congress has been accusing the BJP government of stalling the hike in fuel prices during elections and raising the prices soon after the polls are over.

The last phase of the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on March 7 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. Since only five days are left, Rahul Gandhi speculated that the stagnation in fuel prices will end on March 10 and the prices will start increasing after that.

“Quickly get your petrol tanks full. The ‘Election’ offer of the Modi government is going to end soon,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. The tweet was posted with a picture of a petrol pump with the word ‘Hike’ and ‘Coming back soon to fuel stations near you’ written on it.

The price of US benchmark crude oil prices has increased by over 17 per cent in the past two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine last month. Leaders of OPEC and other major oil-producing countries are sticking with plans to gradually increase oil production. Meanwhile, the US and other major governments in the International Energy Agency plan to release 60 million barrels from strategic reserves to boost supplies, reported PTI.