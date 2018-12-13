Mizoram election result: Lowest winning margin 3 votes, highest 2,720

The lowest winning margin in the just-concluded Mizoram Assembly election was only three votes while the highest was 2,720.

The lowest winning margin in the just-concluded Mizoram Assembly election was only three votes while the highest was 2,720. Lalchhandama Ralte of the Mizoram National Front (MNF) won the Tuival seat with a victory margin of only three votes. Ralte had secured 5,207 votes while his nearest rival, sitting Congress legislator R L Pianmawia bagged 5,204 votes. Pianmawia had demanded a recounting of votes which was accepted by the Election Commission of India. But the recounting also found that the winning margin was only three votes. Election to 40-member Mizoram Assembly was held on November 28 and counting of votes took place on December 11.

The highest winning margin in the state Assembly election was 2,720 votes. Sitting MNF legislator Lalruatkima retained his Aizawl West-II seat defeating his nearest Congress rival Lalmalsawma Nghaka by a margin of 2,720 votes. Lalruatkima had secured 7,626 while Nghaka scored 4,906 votes. Mizoram Chief Minister and Congress candidate Lal Thanhawla lost his Serchip seat to his Independent rival Lalduhoma by 410 votes. Lal Thanhawla got 5071 votes while Lalduhoma bagged 5481 votes.

Lal Thanhawla also lost the Champhai South seat to his MNF rival T J Lalnuntluanga by 1,049 votes. Lalnuntluanga got 5,212 votes while Lal Thanhawla received 4,163 votes. MNF president and chief minister designate Zoramthanga won his Aizawl East-I seat by a margin of 2504 votes. Zoramthanga got 8358 votes while his nearest Independent rival secured 5854 votes.

BJP candidate Buddha Dhan Chakma, who was the only candidate of the saffron party to win in the Mizoram Assembly election defeated his nearest Mizo National Front rival Rasik Mohan Chaka by a margin of 1,594 votes from the Tuichawng seat. The MNF secured 26 seats in the 40-member House while the Congress managed to bag only five seats.

