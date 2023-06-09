Shocking details in the murder of Saraswati Vaidya, 32, allegedly by her live-in partner Manoj Ramesh Sane, 56, at their rented Mira Road residence in Mumbai. The alleged murder and the inhumane treatment of the victim’s body following her death have sent shockwaves across the nation.

Sane, who was arrested on Wednesday, has claimed that Vaidya died by suicide on June 3 and that he tried to dispose of the body fearing that he would be booked in the case. Sane has also claimed that he is HIV-positive and never had any physical relationship with Vaidya, whom he claimed he “treated like his daughter”.

Used tree-cutter, boiled parts in pressure cooker

According to the police, Sane allegedly boiled the body parts of Vaidya in a pressure cooker after cutting them into several pieces and then roasted them on gas to dump them easily.

Cut pieces so small, police couldn’t count them

As per the police, Sane allegedly cut the body parts using an electric tree-cutter and stored them in a plastic tub, buckets, and other utensils in the kitchen. Police said the pieces were cut so mall the police could not even count them.

Pressure cooker, steel spoons with flesh recovered

Among the items recovered from Sane’s flat are a hammer, a tile cutter, a chainsaw, one pressure cooker with flesh in it, two plastic buckets with cooked pieces of flesh, one plastic tub with flesh pieces and one brass pan with roasted flesh pieces. Two steel spoons with pieces of flesh were also recovered from the apartment.

Sane claims he was teaching Vaidya math

Sane has reportedly told police that Vaidya was very possessive in nature and suspected that he was being unfaithful to her whenever he returned home late. She was planning to appear for her Class 10 SSC exams and Sane was teaching her math, an officer said, adding that a board with math equations scribbled on it were found in one of the rooms at the flat.

Sane claims Vaidya died of suicide

Sane has reportedly told police that he found Vaidya lying on the floor of their flat on June 3 morning. He claimed that there was froth coming out of her mouth. He checked her pulse and found her dead, he told police. According to Sane, he decided to get rid of the body fearing that he will be booked in the case.

The matter came to light after the police received a call from one of Sane’s neighbours, complaining of a foul smell emanating from Flat No 704 at the Geeta Aakashdeep Society. The police broke open the flat upon arriving there and found the woman’s body chopped into pieces in the kitchen.

Sane returned home in the evening unaware of police present at his flat. He tried to flee but was nabbed. So far, he has shown no remorse for the act during interrogation, police said.