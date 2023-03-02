Meghalaya Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Will Conrad Sangma prove exit polls wrong? Verdict shortly

Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The multi-cornered Meghalaya elections draw to a close today with the counting of votes to elections in 59 of the 60 constituencies where elections were held to begin at 8 AM. The state saw an intense battle between the ruling National Peoples Party, its former ally Bharatiya Janata Party, the opposition Trinamool Congress and other regional parties such as the United Democratic Party and People’s Democratic Front.

While Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma of the NPP is in the fray from the South Tura constituency against Bernard Marak, Leader of Opposition and TMC leader Mukul Sangma entered the electoral battle from two seats – Songsak and Tikrikilla. While the Congress and BJP fielded candidates on 59 seats each, the NPP has put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57 and the UDP in 46 seats.

Live Updates

Meghalaya election 2023 results live: The state saw an intense battle between the ruling National Peoples Party (NPP), its former ally Bharatiya Janata Party, the opposition Trinamool Congress and other regional parties such as the United Democratic Party and People’s Democratic Front.

07:31 (IST) 2 Mar 2023 Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Voter turnout at 85.17 pc The voter turnout stood at 85.17 per cent when polling took place on February 27. As per the data released by the EC, 11 constituencies polled over 90 per cent in Monday's election. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Mowkaiaw with 92.73 per cent, followed by Rajabala with 92.66 per cent. Other constituencies with over 90 per cent voting are Phulbari (90.39), Selsella (91.71), Dadenggre (90.23), Mairang (90.93), Mawthadraishan (91.70), Nartiang (90.49), Sutnga-Saipung (90.80), Khliehriat (90.75), and Amlarem (90.97). Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's constituency of South Tura polled lowest in Garo Hills at 73.65 per cent, followed by North Tura at 75.98 per cent and Williamnagar at 77.26 per cent. The rest of the constituencies across the State polled above 80 per cent. 07:23 (IST) 2 Mar 2023 Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Section 144 imposed in Eastern West Khasi Hills district https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1631086740458057728 07:00 (IST) 2 Mar 2023 Elections 2023 Live: Counting to begin at 8 Results for the 59 seats in the Meghalaya Assembly will be declared today after the counting of votes starts at 8 AM today. Voting was held on February 27. 06:58 (IST) 2 Mar 2023 Elections 2023 Live: Welcome to our live blog! Good morning readers! Welcome to Financial Express Online. Three northeastern states – Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya – are going to decide their electoral fate today. Catch all live updates of the election results here.