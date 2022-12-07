Gujarat Mansa Assembly Election Result 2022: Mansa is one of the 182 legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat which comes under Gandhinagar. Mansa went to polling in the second phase of voting which was on Dec 5, 2022. The first phase polling was held on Dec 1 which covered 89 seats.

A total of 833 candidates are in fray for the second phase of polls in the state, where the BJP has been ruling for the last 27 years. The main contenders in the high-octane battle are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its traditional contender Congress, and third player Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The key candidates who are pitted against each other in Mansa are BJP’s JS Patel, Congress’ Babusinh Mohansinh Thakor and AAP’s Bhaskar Patel. The BSP has nominated Nareshbhai Muljibhai Parmar from the constituency. Around 10 candidates are competing against each other for the Mansa seat.

Mansa Gujarat Assembly Election results 2022 Date and Time:

The counting of votes will begin on Dec 8, Thursday, and the results will be announced the same day, once the counting is over.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, Sureshkumar Patel of the Congress party had won the Mansa assembly seat after defeating BJP’s Amitbhai Chaudhary by 524 seats.

A survey by India Today-Axis My India predicted that BJP may win 129-151 of the 182 seats in the Gujarat elections. It also predicted that BJP may corner up to 46% vote share in the state. News24-Today’s Chanakya also predicted that BJP may win up to 150 seats in the state with around 50% vote share.