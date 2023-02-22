Manish Sisodia in trouble again: What is the ‘Feedback Unit’ case that has sparked another AAP vs BJP row?

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has landed in a soup after the central government gave its go-ahead to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to launch a probe against him in the Feedback Unit case. Sisodia is already facing heat over charges against him in the Delhi liquor policy case. The development Wednesday has set off another face-off between the Aam Aadmi Party and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has given sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the ‘Feedback Unit’ alleged snooping case,” tweeted news agency ANI, on Wednesday.

Sisodia has hit back sharply at the prosecution sanction granted by the MHA against him and said in a tweet that filing false cases against rivals is a sign of a “weak” and “coward” person. “More such cases will be filed as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) grows,” Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio and also heads the vigilance department of the Delhi government, said.

अपने प्रतिद्वंदियों पर झूठे केस करना एक कमज़ोर और कायर इंसान की निशानी है।



जैसे जैसे आम आदमी पार्टी बढ़ेगी, हम पर और भी बहुत केस किए जाएँगे। https://t.co/hu37UOytyt — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 22, 2023

What is the Feedback Unit case?

The case dates back to 2015, when the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government allegedly set up a “Feedback Unit” under the aegis of the Vigilance department headed by Sisodia. The Feedback Unit, it has been alleged, was used to spy on opposition parties, ministries, entities, and individuals.

The CBI began a preliminary probe into the matter following a complaint by an officer of the Directorate of Vigilance in 2016. Notably, the DSP-rank officer from Bihar was also part of the said ‘Feedback Unit’ posted on deputation.

According to the probe by the agency, besides the regular tasks, the “Feedback Unit” collected intelligence on the political activities of persons and issues aligned with the political interest of the AAP. The “unlawful” functioning of the unit caused loss to the public exchequer, the report added.



“This snooping unit, with no legislative or judicial oversight, was allegedly being run and managed by the close aides and advisors of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who reported directly to him. The case also pertains to illegal/unaccounted expenditure in the name of Secret Service Fund allocated to the FBU,” said a CBI source quoted by news agency ANI.

The development today comes days after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena approved a request by the central probe agency to file a case against Sisodia on charges that the AAP government in Delhi formed a ‘Feedback Unit’ under the Vigilance department of the city government to “collect political intelligence”. The Delhi government and the Aam Aadmi Party have dismissed the allegations as bogus.



Following a CBI report on the matter, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena referred the case to the President of India Droupadi Murmu through the Ministry of Home Affairs. Now, the ministry has communicated to the office of the Lieutenant Governor that CBI can proceed with the investigation.



