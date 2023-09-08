scorecardresearch
Manipur violence: Heavy firing reported from Pallel, Meitei women vigilantes block road

After the firing began, a crowd gathered in the area and Meitei women vigilantes, known as Meira Paibis, started blocking the road. Security forces are monitoring the situation.

Written by India News Desk
Manipur
Rapid Action Force personnel conduct a flag march amid ongoing violence in Manipur, in Imphal, Sunday night, May 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Heavy firing was reported between security forces and armed men from Pallel in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Friday morning, reported The Indian Express. There have been no reports of any injuries or casualties.

Armed miscreants based out of the Valley began firing at 6 AM at security forces in Molnoi near Pallel.

After the firing began, a crowd gathered in the area and Meitei women vigilantes, known as Meira Paibis, started blocking the road. Security forces are monitoring the situation.

Also Read
Also Read

Earlier, on Wednesday thousands of protesters gathered at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district and tried to break through army barricades in an attempt to reach their deserted houses in Torbung, reported PTI. A call was issued by a Meitei civil society organisation, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and its aim was to enable Meiteis, who had fled Torbung – at the border of the two districts – to return to their homes.

A day before, as a preventive measure, curfew was imposed in all the five valley districts of the north-eastern state.

Also Read

Tension was palpable in the area, with security forces comprising personnel of RAF, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police firing tear gas shells to bring the situation under control, according to officials.

Ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities broke out in the state on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status turned violence. Over 160 deaths have been reported since then.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 13:01 IST

